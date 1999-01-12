null

Scripture Alone?: 21 Reasons to Reject Sola Scriptura

$3.00
Author:
Joel Peters
SKU:
1545
ISBN:
9780895556400
Here are the classic reasons why the Protestant dogma of Sola Scriptura - "Scripture Alone" - is absolutely wrong, is unscriptural, man-made and prevents Protestants from ever having a firm doctrinal foundation. The book shows that: Christ gave us Tradition and the teaching authority of His Church; the first Christians did not have a complete Bible and Scripture itself states that it is insufficient of itself calling the Church and not the Bible "the pillar and ground of the truth." 72 pgs, PB
Imprint:
TAN Books
Pages:
77
Publication Date:
12/1/1999
Searchable:
Y
Product Format:
Booklet